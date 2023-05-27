thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Down 60.6% in May

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the April 30th total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 141.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TYEKF remained flat at $7.24 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 130. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $9.55.

thyssenkrupp AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of steel, automobile cascades, industrial components, and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Material Services, Industrial Components, Automotive Technology, Steel Europe, Marine Systems, and Multi Tracks. The Material Services segment distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

