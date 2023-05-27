Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Short Interest Update

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Till Capital Stock Performance
Shares of TILCF remained flat at $3.51 during trading hours on Friday. Till Capital has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03.
Till Capital Company Profile
