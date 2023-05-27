Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Short Interest Update

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Till Capital Stock Performance

Shares of TILCF remained flat at $3.51 during trading hours on Friday. Till Capital has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03.

Get Till Capital alerts:

Till Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Till Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Till Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.