TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.39-$3.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.70 billion-$53.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.26 billion. TJX Companies also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to $0.72-$0.75 EPS.

TJX Companies stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.00. 4,419,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,150,361. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.43. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $88.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.40.

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,891,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,632,900,000 after purchasing an additional 209,152 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $891,631,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,559,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $478,029,000 after buying an additional 235,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

