Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TKGSY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.92. 570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,722. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of city gas and other gas-related products. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas Business, Energy-related, Real Estate, and Others. The Gas segment produces, supplies, and sells city gas and liquid gas. The Electric Power segment handles electric power services.

