Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tomra Systems ASA in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tomra Systems ASA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Tomra Systems ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TMRAY remained flat at $15.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. 160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03. Tomra Systems ASA has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $26.25.

Tomra Systems ASA Cuts Dividend

About Tomra Systems ASA

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1152 per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Tomra Systems ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.47%.

(Get Rating)

Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, Food Solutions, and Group Functions. The company was founded by Petter Sverre Planke and Tore Planke on April 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

Featured Stories

