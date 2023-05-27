Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Toray Industries Stock Performance
TRYIY traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 17,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,701. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.17. Toray Industries has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $12.65.
Toray Industries Company Profile
