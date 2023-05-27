Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Toray Industries Stock Performance

TRYIY traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 17,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,701. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.17. Toray Industries has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

Get Toray Industries alerts:

Toray Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.