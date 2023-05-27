Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) Stock Price Down 4%

Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 234,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,579,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.98.

Toro Corp. acquires, owns, charters and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil and refined petroleum products. Toro Corp. is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

