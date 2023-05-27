TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 187.0% from the April 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
TPCO Stock Performance
GRAMF stock remained flat at $0.17 during trading on Friday. 6,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,986. TPCO has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23.
About TPCO
