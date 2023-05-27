Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 408,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,911,000 after acquiring an additional 67,536 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 154,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,163,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.62.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $211.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.37.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.