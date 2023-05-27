Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW) Short Interest Down 60.6% in May

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the April 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Troika Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRKAW remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 83,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,256. Troika Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.

