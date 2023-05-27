TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,400 shares, a growth of 365.8% from the April 30th total of 89,600 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TScan Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in TScan Therapeutics by 79.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,285,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TScan Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 257,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 31,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics Trading Up 31.3 %

Shares of TCRX stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,418,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,049. TScan Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $6.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TScan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.23% and a negative net margin of 419.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that TScan Therapeutics will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

