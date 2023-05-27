UBS Group Increases Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target to $340.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WSO. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $354.14.

Watsco Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WSO stock opened at $325.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $323.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.24. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.91. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $220.68 and a fifty-two week high of $356.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Watsco’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Watsco will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

