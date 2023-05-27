Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 66.79% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ulta Beauty updated its FY24 guidance to $24.70-$25.40 EPS.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 13.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $420.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $360.58 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $545.76.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

