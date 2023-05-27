Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 66.79% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ulta Beauty updated its FY24 guidance to $24.70-$25.40 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $420.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $360.58 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.38.
In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $545.76.
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro
sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link
. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan
sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here
. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 106.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
