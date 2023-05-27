United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a growth of 80.6% from the April 30th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBFO. StockNews.com lowered United Security Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered United Security Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

United Security Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of UBFO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.49. 27,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,799. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94. The company has a market cap of $110.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Insider Transactions at United Security Bancshares

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Woods bought 5,000 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 864,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,053.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $63,685. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBFO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 566,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 29.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

Further Reading

