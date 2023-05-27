UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,275 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.5% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $481.52. 3,135,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,218. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $489.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.33. The company has a market cap of $448.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.18%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.38.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.