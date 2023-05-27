UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.27 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.27 billion and approximately $680,138.89 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for approximately $3.51 or 0.00013108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.63 or 0.00330931 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000749 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 930,273,740 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 930,274,279.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.50615491 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,093,404.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

