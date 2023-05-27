Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Upexi in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Upexi Stock Performance
UPXI stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Upexi has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $6.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upexi
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Upexi in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upexi in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upexi in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.
Upexi Company Profile
Upexi, Inc manufacture and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. Upexi, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.
