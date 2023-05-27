Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Citigroup

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

URBN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of URBN stock opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.90. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $32.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,413 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 21.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,133,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $336,328,000 after buying an additional 2,138,104 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $39,144,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 165.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,740,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,236,000 after buying an additional 1,083,423 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,043,000 after buying an additional 858,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 16.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,807,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $114,124,000 after buying an additional 830,302 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.