US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Update

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
US Nuclear Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of UCLE traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. 18,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,453. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. US Nuclear has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.31.
US Nuclear Company Profile
