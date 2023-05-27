US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Update

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the April 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

US Nuclear Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of UCLE traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. 18,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,453. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. US Nuclear has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.31.

Get US Nuclear alerts:

US Nuclear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

US Nuclear Corp. engages in the designing, building, and manufacturing of radiation safety and monitoring instruments through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Optron and Overhoff segments. The company was founded on February 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Canoga Park, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for US Nuclear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Nuclear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.