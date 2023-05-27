Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd.

Valhi has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.8% annually over the last three years. Valhi has a payout ratio of 8.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Valhi Price Performance

Shares of Valhi stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. Valhi has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $54.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on VHI. StockNews.com began coverage on Valhi in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Valhi from $26.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Cormark cut their price target on Valhi from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Valhi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Valhi by 108.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Valhi by 644.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Valhi by 778.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Valhi by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Valhi in the third quarter valued at $88,000. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

