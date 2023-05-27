Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,540,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,803 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.90% of Valvoline worth $50,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 65,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,302.5% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 248,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 230,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 393,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,831,000 after purchasing an additional 77,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $38.03 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $39.67. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.34.

Insider Activity

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $344.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.12 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 79.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,823.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 24th.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

Featured Stories

