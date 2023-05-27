VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 139.8% from the April 30th total of 525,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,103,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of ANGL stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.25. 633,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $29.38.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
