VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 139.8% from the April 30th total of 525,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,103,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ANGL stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.25. 633,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $29.38.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 49,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,138,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,889,000 after buying an additional 3,325,555 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 236,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 39,264 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.