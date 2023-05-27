Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.65.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

