Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, a decrease of 83.5% from the April 30th total of 748,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,426,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.49. 935,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,164. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.27. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $49.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,914,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,454,189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144,564 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 121,152,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,639,641,000 after buying an additional 10,586,242 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 16,887.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,415,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,697,000 after buying an additional 3,395,153 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,394.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,236,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,351.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,815,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,050 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

