Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Up 35.6% in May

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,400 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the April 30th total of 550,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,735,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,865,040,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VGSH stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.97. 2,710,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,659. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.25.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

