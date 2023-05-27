Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the April 30th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,701,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $72.32. 3,783,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,013,375. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $77.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day moving average is $73.19.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after buying an additional 697,937 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

