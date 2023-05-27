Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Short Interest Up 43.8% in May

Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the April 30th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FPLPF. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Vanquis Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of FPLPF remained flat at $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. Vanquis Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $2.32.

Vanquis Banking Group Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

