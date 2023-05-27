Vertcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $57,338.63 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $5.50 million and $57,338.63 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0823 or 0.00000307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26,782.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.63 or 0.00330931 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.08 or 0.00564086 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00067757 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.68 or 0.00424437 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,843,010 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

