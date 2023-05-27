Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,699 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freemont Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 57,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,663,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 816 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 199,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,716,000 after acquiring an additional 90,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 401,712 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,038 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $101,767.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,805 shares in the company, valued at $16,330,301.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,497 shares of company stock worth $20,835,867. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $299.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.59.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $329.99 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $243.17 and a 1-year high of $354.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.68 and a 200-day moving average of $311.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $84.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

