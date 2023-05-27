Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the April 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 291.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VSDA opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.47 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.80. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $46.98.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend

About Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

