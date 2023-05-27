Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target Raised to $17.80 at Bank of America

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura raised shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.30 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.35.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.44. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 18.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis purchased a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Vipshop by 121.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 6,930.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vipshop by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

