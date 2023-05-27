Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Down 45.6% in May

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the April 30th total of 10,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Virco Mfg.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Virco Mfg. by 18.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 865,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 23,921 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Trading Down 0.9 %

VIRC traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.79. 6,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.84. Virco Mfg. has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29. The company has a market cap of $61.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

