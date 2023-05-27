Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

VGI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.47. The company had a trading volume of 33,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,372. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $9.02.

Get Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 11,842 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 51.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $95,000.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.