Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Short Interest Update

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,200 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the April 30th total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 716,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vivos Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VVOS opened at $0.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. Vivos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.96.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 190.21% and a negative net margin of 151.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 731,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 36,327 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 455.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 72,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

Featured Articles

