Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Short Interest Update

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,200 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the April 30th total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 716,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Vivos Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VVOS opened at $0.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. Vivos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.96.
Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 190.21% and a negative net margin of 151.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivos Therapeutics
Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment alternatives for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.