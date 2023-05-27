Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Short Interest Update

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Vossloh Price Performance

Shares of VOSSF stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.23. Vossloh has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $54.31.

Get Vossloh alerts:

Vossloh Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Vossloh AG engages in the provision of rail fastening and switch systems. It also offers services related to rail maintenance. It operates through the following divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division manufactures standardized products for rail infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.