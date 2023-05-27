Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Short Interest Update

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Vossloh Price Performance
Shares of VOSSF stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.23. Vossloh has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $54.31.
Vossloh Company Profile
