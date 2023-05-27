Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR opened at $79.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.54. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

