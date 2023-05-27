Wade G W & Inc. Has $1.02 Million Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 267.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,129 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Toast by 44.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Toast by 38.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $556,661.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 5,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $97,865.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,734,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,895,772.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $556,661.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,361,751 shares of company stock worth $49,221,254. Insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toast Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on TOST shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $21.42 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $26.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.06.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Stories

