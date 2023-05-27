Wade G W & Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Shopify by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,036,963,000 after buying an additional 1,198,494 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,867,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,378,000 after buying an additional 618,195 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,036,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,029,000 after buying an additional 38,881 shares during the period. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Shopify by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,826,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,907,000 after buying an additional 487,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. TD Securities upped their price target on Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shopify from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.46. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $65.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

