Wade G W & Inc. Raises Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,442,000 after purchasing an additional 191,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,176,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,675,000 after acquiring an additional 289,510 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,803,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,807,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,612,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on EL. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $287.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.21.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $194.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $284.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.48.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading

