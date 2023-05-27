Wade G W & Inc. Trims Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $468.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $515.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $482.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

