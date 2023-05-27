Wanchain (WAN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $696,671.44

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $41.91 million and approximately $696,671.44 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00054422 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00039058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018399 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000948 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,586,896 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

