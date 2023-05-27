Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $1,213,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,734,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBD opened at $11.44 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.45. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. Research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

