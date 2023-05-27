Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.76

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.76 and traded as low as $13.60. Waterstone Financial shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 80,443 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on WSBF shares. TheStreet lowered Waterstone Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waterstone Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Waterstone Financial Trading Down 0.1 %
The company has a market cap of $295.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.74.
Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.
Institutional Trading of Waterstone Financial
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,197 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 293.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Waterstone Financial
Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.
