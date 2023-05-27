Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 30,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,778,000. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

NYSE JNJ opened at $154.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $401.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.73. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

