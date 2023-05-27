Wells Fargo & Company Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $265.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PANW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $232.19.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock opened at $211.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.24. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $217.05. The firm has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 336.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 69.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $4,004,258.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,658,693.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $8,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $4,004,258.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,658,693.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,330 shares of company stock valued at $56,733,346. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 252,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $50,415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $384,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

