WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Short Interest Down 70.0% in May

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the April 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
WesBanco Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.07. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $28.60.
WesBanco Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WesBanco
About WesBanco
WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WesBanco (WSBCP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.