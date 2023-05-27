WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP) Short Interest Down 70.0% in May

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the April 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WesBanco Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.07. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $28.60.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WesBanco

About WesBanco

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WesBanco stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WSBCP Get Rating ) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

