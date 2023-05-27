West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Short Interest Down 25.7% in May

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 614,700 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the April 30th total of 827,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 132,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Trading of West Fraser Timber

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 29.5% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.16. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $67.45 and a one year high of $102.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.13). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. engages in the production of lumber and engineered wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products (NA EWP), Pulp and Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products (Europe EWP), and Corporate and Other. The Lumber segment refers to the manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber.

See Also

