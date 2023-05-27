Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVVI. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment is involved in the sales through third parties where prices are given at a wholesale rate.

