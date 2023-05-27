Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.71.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment is involved in the sales through third parties where prices are given at a wholesale rate.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.