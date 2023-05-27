Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Short Interest Up 64.4% in May

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,100 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the April 30th total of 118,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 865,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Windtree Therapeutics stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.51. Windtree Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.
Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($13.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.50) by ($2.51). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Windtree Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.
Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company engaged in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.
