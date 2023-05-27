Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Short Interest Up 64.4% in May

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,100 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the April 30th total of 118,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 865,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Windtree Therapeutics Stock Performance

Windtree Therapeutics stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.51. Windtree Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($13.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.50) by ($2.51). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Windtree Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 411.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64,232 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 559.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 100,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85,522 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 894.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company engaged in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

