Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Wirtual has a total market capitalization of $100.23 million and $1,183.42 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wirtual token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wirtual has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co.

Buying and Selling Wirtual

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

